16.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
- Advertisement -

Atcham Fete and Duck Race returns

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The Atcham Fete and Duck Race is returning on Sunday 3 July in the grounds of St Eata’s Church.

The Fete starts at 2pm and will be opened by the Rector, the Rev. Andrew Knight. The fete is organised to raise funds for the Church Tower, which needs essential repairs to ensure the building stands to serve the Parish of Atcham for many years to come. 

The fete which follows a typical Village fete found throughout the United Kingdom will include stands selling Bric a Bac, plants, books as well as games for all ages, plus wonderful teas and cakes for visitors to enjoy.

- Advertisement -

Running alongside the fete is the Duck Race, where over 750 yellow plastic ducks race on the currents in the River Severn from the Old Atcham Bridge to the end of the Church grounds, around 250 metres. Naturally, the race is very dependent on how much water is in the river on the day, so it could last 10 minutes or over 30 minutes.

At the end of the race, all the ducks are collected up by members of the Shrewsbury Canoe Club, for whom the Church PCC members are very grateful.

The Rev. Andrew Knight said: “The ducks have been stored away for the last few years due to the Pandemic, so are raring to be let loose on the River Severn. It is always a great sight to see over 750 bright yellow ducks being released off the bridge at Atcham into the river. Both the Fete and Duck Race go a long way to help us raise funds to maintain the fabric of St Eata’s Church, the only Church in the UK named after this Saint.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP