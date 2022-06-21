Atcham Fete and Duck Race returns

The Atcham Fete and Duck Race is returning on Sunday 3 July in the grounds of St Eata’s Church.

The Fete starts at 2pm and will be opened by the Rector, the Rev. Andrew Knight. The fete is organised to raise funds for the Church Tower, which needs essential repairs to ensure the building stands to serve the Parish of Atcham for many years to come.

The fete which follows a typical Village fete found throughout the United Kingdom will include stands selling Bric a Bac, plants, books as well as games for all ages, plus wonderful teas and cakes for visitors to enjoy.

Running alongside the fete is the Duck Race, where over 750 yellow plastic ducks race on the currents in the River Severn from the Old Atcham Bridge to the end of the Church grounds, around 250 metres. Naturally, the race is very dependent on how much water is in the river on the day, so it could last 10 minutes or over 30 minutes.

At the end of the race, all the ducks are collected up by members of the Shrewsbury Canoe Club, for whom the Church PCC members are very grateful.

The Rev. Andrew Knight said: “The ducks have been stored away for the last few years due to the Pandemic, so are raring to be let loose on the River Severn. It is always a great sight to see over 750 bright yellow ducks being released off the bridge at Atcham into the river. Both the Fete and Duck Race go a long way to help us raise funds to maintain the fabric of St Eata’s Church, the only Church in the UK named after this Saint.”