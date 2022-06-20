Sky’s the limit for Large Model Air Show

Scale models of iconic aircraft will be taking to the sky at the Large Model Air Show, when the two-day family event returns to the RAF Museum Midlands on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 July.

This 20ft Vulcan model will retire after more than 10 years appearing at the show. Photo: © RAF Museum

The show will be packed with over seven hours of spectacular flying displays from hundreds of miniature models, accompanied by interactive experiences on the ground keeping families, aviation fans, and modelling enthusiasts entertained.

Taking place on the airfield at RAF Cosford, see biplanes through to modern day jets, all designed, built and flown by experienced model aircraft pilots. With acrobatic displays, synchronised flypasts and smoke affects, they truly look like the real thing!

There will be more flying than ever before with three flightlines for the first time. The line-up includes a mass flying formation of Spitfire’s, and an impressive collection of First World War aircraft taking to the skies. Plus, an appearance from the largest model aircraft in the country, including the Constellation, Bristol Bulldog, Comet DH88, and the Vulcan. This 20ft Vulcan model will retire after more than 10 years of appearing at the show, and its farewell flight will be an exciting recreation of the real Vulcan XH558’s last flight, flying in formation with two Red Arrow Hawks on its wingtips.

A flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster is an event highlight guaranteed to wow crowds both days, flying in at 2.14pm on Saturday and 1.58pm on Sunday.

The event is growing both in the air and on the ground with more than 50 traders, including a ‘bring, buy and swap’ shop, street food vendors, entertainment and activities on offer.

There will be plenty of opportunities for visitors to get behind the controls and fly some of the training model aircraft, with guidance from top pilots. Or, have a go at the exciting drone flying experience where users will learn the basics of drone flying before attempting to guide one through hoops, under tunnels, and over barriers. Those who master the controls quickly can take on the challenge of completing an obstacle course. This drop-in activity is suitable for children aged 8 or above.

The youngest visitors will also have plenty of high-flying fun with trampolines and Airfix model making activities running throughout the day (charges apply).

Tickets for the event are available to purchase online at £15.00 for adults, under 16s are free.