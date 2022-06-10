Great Dawley’s annual Dawley Day returns

Great Dawley Town Council has announced the return of Dawley Day on Dawley High Street and Dawley Park on Saturday 18 June.

The return of the annual event is a fantastic free day out for the whole family, with funfair rides, live music and entertainment, face painting, and workshops happening throughout the day.

The event will also include community stalls, such as lucky dips, cake stalls, plant stalls and tombolas!

Councillor Ian Preece (Labour), Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council said:

“The Town Council are really looking forward to hosting this year’s Dawley Day. We have lots in store for this year, including some new attractions such as a Circus Workshop”

Borough Councillors Cllr Andy Burford, Shaun Davies, Kuldip Sahota and Bob Wennington said:

“Dawley Day is a real tradition in our area – hundreds of local families come together and enjoy a brilliant day of activities and fun – each year we try and make the day bigger and better – and we hope that families and residents will enjoy the day!”

Dawley Day will be on Saturday 18 June, on Dawley High Street and Dawley Park. The event will be opened by the Mayor at 11am.