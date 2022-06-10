19.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 10, 2022

Great Dawley’s annual Dawley Day returns

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Great Dawley Town Council has announced the return of Dawley Day on Dawley High Street and Dawley Park on Saturday 18 June.

Dawley Day will be on Saturday 18 June
Dawley Day will be on Saturday 18 June

The return of the annual event is a fantastic free day out for the whole family, with funfair rides, live music and entertainment, face painting, and workshops happening throughout the day. 

The event will also include community stalls, such as lucky dips, cake stalls, plant stalls and tombolas! 

- Advertisement -

Councillor Ian Preece (Labour), Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council said:

“The Town Council are really looking forward to hosting this year’s Dawley Day. We have lots in store for this year, including some new attractions such as a Circus Workshop” 

Borough Councillors Cllr Andy Burford, Shaun Davies, Kuldip Sahota and Bob Wennington said:

“Dawley Day is a real tradition in our area – hundreds of local families come together and enjoy a brilliant day of activities and fun – each year we try and make the day bigger and better – and we hope that families and residents will enjoy the day!” 

Dawley Day will be on Saturday 18 June, on Dawley High Street and Dawley Park. The event will be opened by the Mayor at 11am. 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP