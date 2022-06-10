19.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 10, 2022

Charlie Adlard headlines Shrewsbury summer street festival

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

British comic book artist and illustrator Charlie Adlard will take to the stage this summer as part of The Hive’s Street Festival.

The Hive in Shrewsbury
Celebrated for his work on The Walking Dead, Charlie has become a world-renowned comic illustrator and he will offer a drawing demonstration for all ages on Saturday 18 June.

The Hive will line the road of Belmont between 11am and 3pm with live entertainment and a multitude of creative activities and fun to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. 

Patron to The Hive, Charlie is planning to get everyone involved, saying “Whether you’re a novice or illustration enthusiast, this demonstration will encourage you to draw along with me. I’ll introduce you to my style and maybe you’ll discover your own style along the way!” 

The Hive is an arts and wellbeing charity based in the heart of Shrewsbury.

CEO Katie Jennings reflects on the history of the event; “This will be The Hive’s 5th Street Festival and we have missed it greatly. There will be plenty of space to walk around and take part in the activities, grab refreshments, and soak up all of the festival atmosphere in a familiar town centre setting. We invite you to join us as we celebrate the Jubilee year in The Hive’s inimitable creative way.”

The Hive’s Street Festival will take place between 11am and 3pm on Saturday 18th June on Belmont, just a 2-minute walk from the Market Square, Shrewsbury. The event is free to attend and will feature a range of stalls from local makers, and businesses.

