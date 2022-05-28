16.5 C
Madeley Community Orchard to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Pond dipping, a photography workshop and morris dancing are some of the attractions planned for a platinum jubilee fair being held at Madeley Community Orchard.

Volunteers at the community orchard
The volunteer group at Madeley Community Orchard, in Bartlett Gardens off Mill Lane, is holding the event on Saturday June 11.

The day will have an environmental theme, with activities for children including pond dipping, bug hunting, making a willow crown and den building.

There are also plenty of attractions for adults such as a photography workshop and a plant stall selling bee-friendly flowers and a range of vegetable plants.

The Anstice group from Madeley will run a tombola and the Coracle Trust will bring some coracles for visitors to view.

Music will be courtesy of the Broseley Buskers, who will perform in the morning, and the Abraham Darby Sax band who will play in the afternoon.

The Ironmen and Seven Gilders morris dancing group will entertain visitors over lunchtime and catering will be provided by Castlemoor Farm hog roast and a cider bar. Tea and coffee are complimentary and there will also be free buns and biscuits.

More than 50 fruit trees were planted at the site in 2002 and since then it has developed into a stunning green space for individuals, families and community groups to enjoy, with everything grown along organic lines.

The latest addition to the orchard, a queen’s platinum jubilee tree, will be unveiled by Councillor Paul Watling at the fair on June 11.

