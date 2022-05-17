Royal week of fun at Park Hall

Park Hall – The Countryside Experience, is lining up a regal week of entertainment for the summer half term.

A week of Royal inspired fun will take place at Park Hall during the summer half term

‘A Right Royal Week’ runs from May 28 until June 5, tying in the Jubilee celebrations to their farming fun.

Children will be tasked with finding the missing corgi in the Sycamore Woodland, with an amusing trail taking the kids on the seeking mission. It won’t just be the pigs racing, with Park Hall’s competitive staff transforming in to the Royal family for a ridiculous race across the field!

- Advertisement -

There will also be crafts with a crown-making workshop.

All of the extra activities are included in the normal ticket price, and include access to their indoor and outdoor play areas, barrel train rides, tractor rides, animals, trenches, planet room, and science area.

Richard Powell, joint owner – director at Park Hall, said, “We couldn’t ignore the upcoming Platinum Jubilee, and take great delight in giving our own twist on the celebrations. Come along and make crowns, search for corgis and have a good laugh at the team posing as royalty for a big race!”

In light of the current cost of living crisis, Park Hall have made the decision not to increase the price of their annual membership this year.

Richard adds, “Keeping our prices fair for families, and including extra activities in the normal ticket prices during the holidays, is something we will always do. As the cost of everything goes up, we wanted to freeze our membership costs, to offer a great value for money option that will keep families entertained all year round.”