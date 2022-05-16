17.4 C
Festival of fun planned for the Jubilee in Southwater

Plans for a festival of fun to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee are well under way at a Telford community centre.

Event contributor and co-host Tracy Timmis gets preparations under way for the Meeting Point House Jubilee celebrations
The event, supported by funding from Telford & Wrekin Council, will take place at Meeting Point House in Southwater on June 2, from 10.30am to 3pm.

Manager Angela Creighton said volunteers had already started work on transforming the outdoor green ready for the celebrations, and were busy preparing bunting and other decorations.

“On the day, activities will include all kinds of attractions such as steel drummers and a saxophonist with visitors given the opportunity to have a go for themselves.

“There will also be a unicyclist and a juggler, face painting, canvas painting, maypole dancing and a very special Hummingbird Hunt, as well as themed refreshments from our on-site Hummingbird Café.”

Angela said performers from the Fusion Theatre School would be singing, and visitors would have the chance to win prizes at various stalls and garden games.

“We are also inviting 20 children who attend our Holiday Activities sessions to a Jubilee party from 11am to 1pm, where they can take part in themed craft activities and enjoy a Jubilee lunch. It should be a fantastic day.”

She said the Meeting Point House volunteers preparing for the event had ambitious on-going plans for the future too.

“We are hoping that the legacy of the event will be the on-going development of a community garden that will have an abundance of herbs, flowers and shrubs.

“Our aim is to attract pollinators to the area and grow produce to be used on the menu at the Hummingbird Café.

“A community garden will be a fantastic opportunity for people to get involved and we can’t wait to see how the plans work out.”

