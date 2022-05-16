Acts lined up for Ludlow Fringe Festival as town gears up for exciting month

A number of headline acts have been confirmed for next month’s Ludlow Fringe Festival as excitement builds ahead of the event.

One of the events is a free performance of We Are Not Shellfish by Sabotage Theatre

The festival, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary, will see TV comic and impressionist Alistair McGowan perform, as well as Rob Newman, Ivo Graham, Daniel and Gabriella Martinez Flamenco, Old Time Sailors, Electric Swing Orchestra and the Kakatsiki African Drummers – and much more.

The three week event from June 18 to July 10 will also feature poetry readings, a performance of Macbeth at Ludlow Castle, an exhibition by artist Frances Clarke, Bhangra Tots Family Dance, a comic art masterclass, puppet shows, magician The Great Baldini and Cabaret at the Brewery.

It will host events at various locations across the town after kicking off with Ludlow Carnival on June 18, which launches the festival after a 15 year gap.

Anita Bigsby, Fringe Festival Director, said: “This is an exciting year for us and a major milestone with our 10th birthday celebration.

“We have some fantastic vibrant and diverse events planned for people to get involved with and enjoy, it is shaping up to be our biggest and best festival yet.

“We’re hoping to continue to attract people from all over the country and beyond and top our best visitor numbers, which in turn is a huge boost to the local economy and community.

“It will all start with the Eco Carnival, where floats will be on foot or cycle, which has the theme Beautiful Earth. We also have a lot of performances which reinforce this theme throughout the three week festival.”

Events range from free and pay what you can, to tickets priced between £5 and £20.

One of the events is a free performance of We Are Not Shellfish by Sabotage Theatre on July 9.

The provocative and heartfelt puppet show for families is about the power of friendship and how it can change lives.

The production seeks to tackle the issues of the environment, the refugee crisis and political action in a vivid and engaging way.

Writer and Director Zoe Hinks said: “It feels like right now, more than ever, we need to be looking at what connects us.

“It is incredibly daunting for young people to honestly look at the challenges of environmental and social injustice today.



“It is our job as story-makers to help create a map navigating an uncertain future. It is important to make a play that uses a joyful approach; if it isn’t fun, then people close themselves off.”