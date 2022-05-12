High Ercall village kick starts Jubilee celebrations with Party in the Park event

Residents from across Telford are invited to kick start the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events later this month with a Party in the Park event taking place at High Ercall Village Hall.

The free to attend community event will take place on May 28th — one week before the official Jubilee weekend — and will host a variety of family friendly entertainment and activities to commemorate the celebrations.

Gates will open at 12noon for attendees to take their spot on the village hall playing fields, with the day’s events starting at 1pm.

Guests will enjoy live music and light-hearted family performances on the outdoor stage, while a marquee will host children’s craft activities, face painting and royal themed memorabilia stalls. Tractor rides will take place around the field, volunteers will be on hand to keep guests well hydrated at the village hall’s licensed bar and a range of food trucks on site will have food available.

Younger guests are invited to get dressed up and join in with a red, white and blue themed parade taking place at 1.30pm, which will be judged by High Ercall village representatives.

Jade Ziola-Sammons, High Ercall Village Hall events coordinator, said that the event was planned to bring everyone together in the village.

“We all know the challenges everyone has faced over the past couple of years, and High Ercall Village Hall, which is ran by a dedicated group of volunteers, has become the heart of the village over recent times.

“We wanted to arrange an event to bring everyone back together again — and what better way to celebrate the Jubilee than with a party! There will be something for everyone to enjoy, and guests can even have their picture taken alongside the Queen on our own custom-made royal throne.

“The Village Hall committee is hugely thankful to Telford & Wrekin Council’s The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration Fund, which is helping make the event possible. We can’t wait to see everyone at the event later this month.”

Registration isn’t required to attend the event, however if the weather doesn’t permit an outdoor event, activities will be moved inside the Village Hall, which will be filled on a first-come-first-served basis.

For more information, visit the High Ercall Village Hall Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/highercallvillagehallpage/