Attingham to set the stage for outdoor theatre production

Attingham will be setting the stage for an outdoor theatre performance of ‘War of the Worlds’ on the evening of Saturday 18 June.

The critically acclaimed Pantaloons will perform their open-air adaptation of the H. G. Wells science fiction novel War of the Worlds

Set against a backdrop of the regency mansion, the critically acclaimed Pantaloons will invade the stage in this funny yet faithful open-air adaptation of the H. G. Wells science fiction novel.

They use musical instruments, puppetry and enthusiasm to recreate deadly heat-rays, giant fighting-machines, squidgy tentacled Martians and interplanetary warfare on an epic scale.

Rebekah Taylor, Attingham Senior Programming and Partnerships Officer said:

“The Pantaloons are always popular at Attingham and we are looking forward to their return this June. Their new adaption of War of the Worlds will take the audience on a sci-fi adventure in the unique setting of Attingham Park.”

The War of the Worlds production will take to the stage at Attingham on Saturday 18 June at 7.00pm. Tickets cost £15.00 for an adult and £10.00 for a child. They can be purchased via the website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on

The War of the Worlds outdoor theatre production is the start of a summer of fun at Attingham Park. Outdoor theatre performances are also lined up for July and August, plus the outdoor cinema will be returning later in the year.