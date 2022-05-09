Don’t Miss Shropshire’s Biggest 90’s Festival This June!

Grab your glow sticks, dust off your shell suit, put on your bucket hat – the best of the 90’s is coming to Shrewsbury this June!

DJs Dave Prince and Paul Bennett

The 90’s Revival are hosting the biggest 90’s festival Shropshire has ever seen on the 3rd and 4th June at the West Mid Showground.

Top 90’s talent

Top 90’s talent and some of the most sought-after tribute acts around will take to the stage across the weekend.

- Advertisement -

Friday

Friday’s acts include N-Trance, Angie Brown, Baby D, Urban Cookie Collective, Dario G, Ultimate Britney, and the UK and Europe’s leading Take That tribute – Want U Back.

Saturday

Saturday’s acts feature East 17, Anita Doth (voice of 2 unlimited), D-Ream, Alice DJ, Cappella, the Robbie Williams tribute – Maximum Robbie, and top UK Spice Girls tribute – Wannabe.

Cappella

Local bands

Local bands will be performing on both days as well – all hosted by The 90’s Revival DJ team, Dave & Benno.

Something for all the family

As well as the best 90’s tracks, there will be a fair, family stage, interactive games, and axe throwing.

Food and drink stalls will be serving up delicious street food, plus beer, cider, wine, gin and prosecco.

Ultimate trip down memory lane

Dave Prince, one half of the 90’s DJ duo, said, “We’ll be bringing the music and the good times back this June!

“Our 90’s Revival Festival will be the ultimate trip down memory lane, with the best music to party to all weekend long!

“What’s great about the West Mid Showground is you have the option to park and camp on site, so you can make a proper weekend of it. We also have VIP tickets if you want to make the experience extra special.

“The festival falls over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, so everyone is going to be in the mood to celebrate! We can’t wait. Buy your tickets today!”

East 17

Book tickets

The 90’s Revival Festival will take place from 12pm until 11pm on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th June 2022 at the West Mid Showground.

For more information and to buy tickets visit the90srevival.co.uk.

Advertisement Feature