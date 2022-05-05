Quack Quack, Shrewsbury Duck Hunt is back!

Shrewsbury Duck Store are holding their second ‘Shrewsbury Duck Hunt’, with twenty more independent retailers coming together to hide twenty rubber ducks across Shrewsbury town centre.

The Shrewsbury Duck Hunt is based entirely within the river loop of Shrewsbury

In 2021, the first Shrewsbury Duck Hunt took place – with over 500 families taking part, the event was a real success for not only Shrewsbury Duck Store, but to the retailers and hospitality venues that took part.

Andy Evans who owns Shrewsbury Duck Store comments: “We have chosen to keep the idea of this year’s hunt similar to last year’s, as we received some great feedback, but we may be throwing a few twists into the mix! We hope to build on the success of the 2021 Duck Hunt, whilst introducing 20 different retailers into the trail (including some very newly opened shops: such as The Toy Box Ironbridge – based on the Wyle Cop).

- Advertisement -

“The idea of the Shrewsbury Duck hunt is to expose people to the quirky places and shops hidden within the streets of beautiful Shrewsbury. We understand that the increase in cost of living has affected many which is why we choose to keep this event FREE to participate, making family fun for all.”

The Shrewsbury Duck Hunt is based entirely within the river loop of Shrewsbury and requires participants to follow a trail to find twenty ‘Shrewsbury’ branded ducks that have been hidden in the exclusive hunt locations. This year will also see an addition of hunt locations with a bonus trail of some special Shrewsbury Landmarks.

Caitlin Hodgkiss-Gwilliams, Digital Marketing Assistant for Shrewsbury Duck Store said:

“When Andy approached me and asked me to take lead on organising this year’s Shrewsbury Duck Hunt, I was overjoyed, it has been such a great event to organise, last year’s event was a real success, and this year I wanted it to be bigger and better! I am looking forward to seeing everyone take part.

“I have carefully selected 20 amazing Shrewsbury Independent retailers to take part, who are all just as excited as us! This year we are also working in partnership with Deja Brew Coffee House based on Castle Street & Ginger Coffee Co in The Square – who will be offering a 10% discount on food & drink for anyone who shows their Duck Hunt entry form!”

The hunt will run from Saturday 28th May until Saturday 4th June, and is supported by a dedicated website – shrewsburyduckhunt.co.uk – from here, participants will be able to download entry forms.

Paper copies will also be available to collect from No 61 on Mardol, The Toy Box on Wyle Cop, and from Shrewsbury Duck Store in the Darwin Centre.

A series of visual clues will be released via Shrewsbury Duck Store’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, accompanied by the hashtag #ShrewsburyDuckHunt in the run up to the launch day for the event. Those completing the hunt are encouraged to return their completed entry forms to Shrewsbury Duck Store to be in with the chance of claiming several very special prizes.