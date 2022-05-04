Broseley Festival returns for 2022

After being cancelled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic Broseley Festival returns this year.

Broseley Festival returns this June

Broseley Festival is one of Shropshire’s most popular award-winning community, family music festivals with two days of live music, delicious street food, bars, and small family funfair in the heart of one of Shropshire’s most historic towns.

Broseley Festival 2022 promises to bring the biggest and best line up to date with an amazing list of performers appearing over the weekend including local headliners Skaburst and the UK’s number one tribute to music legends Freddie Mercury and Brian May – Mercury and May.

This year’s line-up will also include fantastic performances from The Fazys, Black Bear Kiss, Hot 2 Trot, Eternity Road, The Vertigo Band, Ego Friendly, Dayton Grey, Mark Anthony, Rhi

Moore, The James Brothers, Jake Nelson, Josh Lobley plus incredible tributes to Celine Dion, Bruno Mars and UB40.

In addition to this incredible line up there will be special performances from ITV’s The Voice Kids semi-finalist Liam Price and Local Country Legend Dave Sheriff and compared by local radio DJ Barry Davies.

Along with this amazing line up of live music there will be a small family funfair, bars, a variety of international food for you to try, and a small selection of stalls to browse ensuring you have the full festival experience.

Tickets for Broseley Festival can be purchased by visiting www.ticketstelford.com/whats-on/festivals