A brand-new party festival comes to Shrewsbury on 20th and 21st May in the town’s Quarry.

Shropshire Festivals are hosting Shropshire Party at The Quarry Park this May

The team at Shropshire Festivals are bringing together local brewers, drinks producers, tasty street food, the best bands in the region and a host of fun for their new festival.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun said, “This event will mix all the most loved elements of Shropshire Oktoberfest with sunshine and outdoor fun, having a great time with friends in the beautiful parkland of the Quarry, and partying until the sun goes down. Ticket sales have been going crazy – make sure you snap up yours! Early bird tickets are on sale now.”

Live Music

Dirty Rockin Scoundrels

The live music stage will feature local favourites such as Good 2 Go, The Vertigo Band, Five o’clock Hero, Krack On Band, Untamed Shrews, Lost The Plot, Groove Dynamite, Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Chasing August, Microbaby and S4TW.

After bringing down the house at Shropshire Oktoberfest, The Old Time Sailors have been booked to play their 19th century style upbeat bluegrass and folk, which transports the audience to another world with their eclectic mix of instruments and sounds.

There will be a silent disco tent, letting you choose your own tracks to dance to, plus lots of fun antics, including a bungee run, axe throwing, human table football, volley ball and a rodeo bull.

Top Comics

Mrs. Barbara Nice

On Saturday 21st, festival goers can enjoy a selection of top comics from the circuit.

Compering and performing is Mrs. Barbara Nice – a much-loved headline act throughout Britain, as seen on Britain’s Got Talent, Coronation Street, That Peter Kay Thing, Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy’s Road To Nowhere, amongst others. She will be joined by guitar-playing stand up Silky, North-West comedian

Danny Deegan, ‘Dyslexicon’ creator Michael Fabbri, and with his unique style and fresh approach – Andy Field.

The Studio will be open with dazzling belly dancing, amazing hula hooping, line dancing and performances from Get Your Wigle On.

Local brewers, distilleries and drinks producers

The best local brewers, distilleries and drinks producers will be there including Hobsons Brewery, Three Tuns Brewery, Joules Brewery, Fairy Glen Brewery, Gillow Cider, Gwatkin Cider, The Special Cider Company, Ralph’s Cider, Barbourne Cider, The Shropshire Distillery, Kerry Vale Vineyard, Monkhide Wines and Gindifferent.

CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) will be running a bar with all their favourite cask ales and top recommendations.

Street Food

A variety of street food will be on offer at the event

Street food will be on offer from Bob’s Curry Hut, Fabulous Food Guys, Fordhall Farm, Le Chariot, Mukaase Afro Caribbean Cuisine, Oh My Sausage, Olitory, Su Casa Cuisine, Somtam Street, Severn Valley Roasts, Wild Street Kitchen and more.

Supporting Lingen Davies Cancer Fund

Shropshire Festival’s charity of the year is Lingen Davies Cancer Fund. Representatives from the charity will be at the event providing a flower crown making workshop to raise funds.

Buy Tickets

Tickets can be purchased from www.shropshirepartyatthepark.co.uk.

