Singer Libby Gliksman to stage charity fundraising concert for Ukraine in Shrewsbury Market Hall

Singer Libby Gliksman is staging a fundraising charity concert for Ukraine in Shrewsbury Market Hall, on Saturday April 30, at 3.15pm.

Libby Gliksman, professional singer by night/market trader by day, will sing from the gallery of Shrewsbury Market Hall for a charity fundraising concert for Ukraine on Saturday April 30 at 3.15pm

Money raised through donations on the day will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal run by the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Libby is a professional singer by night and a market trader by day. Moved by the terrible stories of human tragedy and suffering, coming out of Ukraine, she was compelled to do something to help people whose lives have been blighted by the war.

- Advertisement -

Libby will perform from the gallery of the market, accompanied by pianist Dean Ames, during the 45-minute concert.

She plans to sing hit songs by a variety of iconic performers, spanning different eras, ranging from The Beatles, Carole King and Abba to Chaka Khan, Dido and Adele.

Libby is a well-known local singer. She has previously been voted as one of the Midlands’ top three best solo singers.

Donations will be collected during the concert to provide food, water, shelter, healthcare and protection to people who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

Libby said: “I’m excited to be able to use my voice to help people as much as I can. I can’t wait to sing to help people in Ukraine because I can’t bear what they are going through. I just hope that everyone donates as much as they possibly can, as every little helps. It really does all add up!”

During the day Libby runs her own business, The Market Cookshop, selling quality cookware.

The market hall, in Claremont Street, will remain fully open during the performance. The market is home to 55 independent businesses including retailers, cafes, bars, food producers, artists and handcrafters.

Wine bar/café Petitglou will mark the concert by serving a range of Eastern European wines by the glass. Petitglou and market gin bar Gindifferent will be open until 5pm. Retail stalls and cafes close at 4pm.