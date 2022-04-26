11.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Shrewsbury Steam Rally to return this August Bank Holiday

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Steam Rally is to return this August providing visitors with some amazing sights and sounds of yesteryear.

Maggy Astbury, Secretary of the County of Salop Steam Engine Society with her Clayton & Shuttleworth steam roller, 'Ironside', built 1924
The family-friendly event is organised by The County of Salop Steam Engine Society and will be held over the August Bank Holiday – Sunday 28th and Monday 29th August.

With something for all the event provides enjoyable entertainment with a full Arena Programme on both days, including the highly-popular and majestic cavalcade of Showman’s engines, traction engines, steam rollers and steam cars.

This year there will be a Sentinel Spectacular, celebrating the locally produced products manufactured at the Sentinel Works in Shrewsbury; which included everything from buses and steam wagons to railcars and steam trains.

In the main arena, spectators can also enjoy moving convoys of historic commercial vehicles, including buses and fire engines; vintage cycles; working horses; vintage tractors; pre-and post World War II cars; classic motorcycles; and perambulators… with all entrants invited to be in period costume. Spectators can also enjoy the annual highly-popular interactive display of birds of prey.

The Rally covers 45 acres of beautiful parkland, with 6 acres of Trade Stands. It hosts a variety of preserved commercial vehicles, that includes lorries, buses, fire engines and a large display of military vehicles.

The Olde Time Fair offers lots of fun, with steam-powered rides for all – accompanied by vintage fairground music.

Finally, there are some excellent miniature steam engines, and a Craft Marquee – which gets bigger each year!

Edward Goddard, Chairman of the Society said: “We are delighted to hold what promises to be an exciting Shrewsbury Steam Rally in the lovely setting of Onslow Park, near Shrewsbury where people can relax and ‘enjoy some freedom’ after the recent restrictions. It’s good to be back!

“The event will showcase over 1000 exciting exhibits; and the highly-entertaining variety of attractions will include the wonderful spectacle of working tractors, steam engines, and beautifully preserved classic vehicles from yesteryear, all to delight visitors to the popular annual family event.

“We welcome friends and families to come along and enjoy a super two-day event- that includes a 60th Anniversary Celebration – with tickets on sale now.”

