Sell out performances for Get Your Wigle On’s production of Matilda Jr!

Theatre Severn was packed yesterday as local theatre company Get Your Wigle On began their run of six sell-out performances of Matilda Jr!

Lyla Saxton and Issy Hickman on stage as Miss Honey and Matilda. Photo: Shaun Culliss

Inspired by the beloved book by Roald Dahl, Matilda The Musical tells the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

With music written by Tim Minchin – this musical is packed with punchy songs such as Revolting Children, When I Grow Up, Naughty, Bruce and School Song.

The role of Matilda is played by two talented local girls aged 10, Lyla Saxton (Monday daytime & Tuesday evening performances) and Freya Aston (Monday evening & Tuesday daytime performances).

Audiences took to social media following yesterday’s performance to shower the group with praise. Luke Hoskison, who attended the opening performance said “The performance was amazing… I’m just speechless!”

Jayne Marston wrote “The show was absolutely amazing” and Su Edwards, who attended the evening performance said, “Fantastic performance tonight! So great to see you all enjoying yourselves so much. Thank you to the Wigle Team for letting you have these opportunities”.

Matilda Jr is showing at Theatre Severn 11th-12th April.

If you’ve managed to snap up tickets for this production – then you’re in for a real Easter treat. For those who missed out on tickets for this production; there a few tickets available for their teen and juniors upcoming production of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which opens this Thursday.

The performers from the cast of Matilda Jr will be back at Theatre Severn later this year in performances of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr and the hilarious new musical comedy The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, both of which go on sale this month.