Easter fun at Cambrian Heritage Railways

Looking for something different to do with all the family at Easter? Why not take a fantastic journey into the past with Cambrian Heritage Railways (CHR) as they host their ‘Eggstravaganza’ weekend between 15th – 18th April.

CHR Volunteer Mathew Higgins gets ready for the Easter egg Challenge

The heritage railway welcomes everyone for a magical Easter treat with family-friendly activities, including Easter egg hunts with clues left by the Easter bunny, and the making of traditional Easter bonnets. Enjoy a train ride from Oswestry to our new station at Weston Wharf where the fun begins.

CHR Chairman, Rob Williams said: “We look forward to opening our heritage railway running season from April 15th.

“Easter is a special time of the year and we would like to welcome families to enjoy a trip on our train and get involved in our Easter egg hunt challenge and other activities this weekend”.

Cambrian Heritage Railways will run heritage steam and diesel trains throughout the Easter period. All tickets are ‘Day Rovers’ so you can hop on and hop off as many times as you like.

Pre-booking and information about Easter services is available at: www.cambrianrailways.com.

CHR will run trains every weekend and Bank Holidays until September. They also plan to run mid-week and evening trains as well as ‘special excursions’ linking Oswestry with the Stonehouse Brewery and other attractions near the railway station at Weston Wharf.

The North Shropshire railway line abandoned for over 50 years has been restored by enthusiasts and was officially reopened on Friday, 1st April by Helen Morgan, Member of Parliament for North Shropshire and Shropshire Council Chairman Vince Hunt.