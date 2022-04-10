From 13 to 24 April, the whole family are invited to join Powis Castle and Garden’s Easter Adventures in Nature Trail.

Easter adventures in nature at Powis Castle and Garden

Watch the spring weather, tune in to the birds singing and reach like a rainbow – you’ll find a whole host of fun activities along the trail, which you’ll need to complete before collecting a chocolate egg at the end.

Normal admission prices apply and for £3 per trial, each child will receive an activity sheet and pencil to use throughout the trail and can collect a Rainforest Alliance chocolate egg at the end (alternative non-chocolate reward is available if requested).

Sarah Johnson, Visitor Operations and Experience Manager at Powis Castle, said:



“Easter is one of our favourite times of year, when we can celebrate the arrival of spring and the excitement of school holidays.

“The trail has been inspired by nature this year, and there are 10 exciting activities to find. It’s a great way to explore the 300-year-old garden and keep the whole family entertained at the same time.

“We do anticipate a busy Easter weekend, so encourage visitors to consider visiting us on quieter days outside of the four-day bank holiday weekend if they can.”

The trail has been carefully planned and creatively handcrafted by Powis Castle and Garden’s talented team, who have years of experience in bringing exciting events like this to life for visitors.

As well as taking part in the trail, there’s lots to see in the garden and castle at this time of year. Paths are lined with glorious spring colour, with magnolia, rhododendrons, tulips, daffodils, and primroses putting on a showstopping display. Built in the 13th century by a Welsh prince, the castle is home to an amazing collection of paintings, sculptures, furniture, and tapestries.

No pre-booking is required to take part in the Easter egg hunt and normal admission prices apply. Please check opening times before travelling. For more information, visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/powis-castle-and-garden