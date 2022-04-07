Unique exhibition exploring wellbeing and nature comes to Oswestry Library

A new exhibition called ‘Elements Arts’ has been unveiled at Oswestry Library this week, to showcase artworks which explore the link between creativity, wellbeing and nature in the wake of the pandemic.

A piece by Pamela Veale exploring the power of water for Elements Arts

With contributing artists from Shropshire, Wales, Scotland, Yorkshire and Devon, each creative has drawn on a natural element to inspire and explore the ways the natural world can support our health and wellbeing.

The Arts Council England funded project, called Elements Arts, led by Shropshire-based artist Carole Thorpe-Gunner, will be on display at Oswestry Library, located on Arthur Street until 27 April 2022.

Carole Thorpe-Gunner said: “The Elements Arts project has been a brilliant experience and an opportunity for us artists to get experimental, exploring how we can look to nature not only to inspire creativity within us, but also as a way of improving our wellbeing. Drawing on the elements of Earth, Fire, Water, Air and Spirit, each contributor has created a highly personal piece to represent their experience of mental health or individual experience of wellbeing.

“The exhibition displays very personal and emotive pieces, however through the exhibition and this wider project, we hope to convey that if we can look to the good, to the positive and creativity in its myriad of expressive ways, then our lives will be enriched and worthwhile. Nature and its vital elements can heal and help us grow, whatever age we are.

“We’re extremely grateful to Arts Council England and the National Lottery Grants who have given us the vital support to make this unique opportunity possible. I hope locals come along to see the exhibit for themselves and perhaps feel inspired to get creative themselves.”

The exhibition is now open to the public and runs until Wednesday 27 April at Oswestry’s Library before touring to other venues within the UK.

To find out more about Elements Arts visit their Facebook page: @Elementsartworks