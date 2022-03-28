Music release produced by Shropshire rising star enters chart

A music release by University students including a Shropshire producer has entered one of the UK’s most important club charts at number 30 and is expected to climb higher in the next few weeks.

Joe Jennings

Get Over It by Ali Reece x Joe Jennings features in the Music Week Commercial Pop Club Chart with the likes of Sigala and Becky Hill.

The track was created entirely by students taking Music programmes at the University of Chester and is accompanied by an extensive package of student remixes, which have helped propel it into this prestigious chart.

The project was started by Music Production Programme Leader Jim Mason, after unexpected success in the same chart with a student project back in 2018.

Jim said: “I heard Ali’s downtempo ballad about the struggles of moving on after the end of a relationship and I knew that talented producer Joe could turn it into an incredible pop-dance crossover, and he did.”

With such confidence in the track, a video was made and students on the Remixing module contributed the remixes that have helped make the package so attractive to DJs.

Jim added: “Students on our Remixing module have worked so hard to get great quality remixes accepted for the package, so there is so much student talent on show here.”

Ali, who is 22 and from Torbay, South Devon, said: “This track is the first one I’ve ever collaborated with anyone on, and working with Joe on it has been really fun. We both work really well together, and have new tracks in the pipeline.

“Seeing Get Over It enter the Music Week Commercial Pop Club Chart was a surreal moment, knowing people are liking our track is so fulfilling, and for me feels like a hugely positive step in the right direction for establishing myself as a singer-songwriter.”

Joe, 20, from near Wem, added: “Similarly to Ali, this is also the first collaboration I’ve been a part of. We’ve both spent so much time on this track and it’s an absolutely amazing feeling knowing that clubs around the UK are playing the track enough for it to enter the Commercial Pop Club Chart. Even though this is our first track together it’s doing really well so far, so I can’t wait to release more tracks with Ali.”



The track has already had extensive exposure on radio and is gathering steam as a result of this latest club chart success.