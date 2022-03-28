Hollywood Bowl unveils new look centre in Shrewsbury

Tinseltown glamour has arrived in Shrewsbury after Hollywood Bowl unveiled its new look centre just in time for the Easter school holidays, following a £350,000 makeover.

‘Marilyn Monroe’ joined families and friends to celebrate the new look in true Hollywood style

Work has been completed on AMF Bowling on Brixton Way to transform it into a latest generation Hollywood Bowl family entertainment centre.

The UK’s biggest bowling operator and market leader for competitive socialising, brings its iconic American décor and advanced technology to Shrewsbury, which buffed-up its pins and rolled out the red carpet for guests who were bowled over by the makeover results at a dazzling launch event.

- Advertisement -

‘Marilyn Monroe’ joined families and friends to celebrate in true Hollywood style, complete with bowling and bubbles, to unveil the new-look centre. Complete with 20 upgraded lanes, the new look centre includes four VIP lanes, and is decked out in plush furnishings, a state-of-the-art scoring system, digital top scorer boards to bring out the healthy competition and Hollywood décor to allow for the real star treatment at this iconic venue.

Steve Wroot, Centre Manager for Hollywood Bowl Shrewsbury, said: “We’re excited to be bringing the iconic Hollywood bowling experience to the people of Shrewsbury. The centre has had a glamorous LA-style makeover which will provide guests with the best family entertainment experience just in time for the Easter school holidays which is set to be one of our biggest and best yet.”

Guests who visit the rebranded centre can also treat themselves to delicious food and drinks from the upgraded bar and diner. With American-style classics on offer such as tasty burgers and hot dogs, as well as freshly made thick shakes and signature desserts, guests can sit back and relax before or after their bowling.

In addition to the enhanced bowling facilities, the centre’s amusement area has also been transformed and expanded, now featuring more of the most popular games including Space Invaders, Mario Kart and Halo.

Guests are encouraged to pre-book via the Hollywood Bowl website www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk and are reminded that they can wear their own shoes to bowl in.