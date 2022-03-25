Young Shrewsbury singer releases charity single for Ukraine

A young singer from Shrewsbury is using her talent to raise money for Save The Children’s work in Ukraine.

Alicia Martin

Alicia Martin wanted to help the children suffering because of the war so she went into the recording studio last week to make a charity single.

The 9-year-old soprano recently won the ‘9 and under singing’ category at the Oswestry Music Festival in Shropshire after also entering in the Piano and Oboe sections in which she came third. Her award was presented to her by Oswestry Mayor Mark Jones.

“I wanted to help children in Ukraine, but I’m only 9, so I thought what can I do? I can use my voice!” said Alicia.

“I’ve recorded one of my favourite songs; “I Vow To Thee My Country” which is set to the music of The Planets by Gustav Holst. “We had been learning about Holst at school and I felt the words are just so perfect for the situation in Ukraine at the moment”.

“It’s been a brilliant experience to be able to go into a recording studio and If everyone I know, their friends, and anyone that hears about me, download my song then I hope I can raise lots of money for charity”

“There’s also a video which I’ve made of me singing the song which I’ve uploaded on Youtube, TikTok and Instagram” added Alicia.

Alicia, who only started singing two years ago, lives in Shrewsbury with her Mum and Dad and is a pupil at Adcote School For Girls.

Alicia’s charity recording of “I Vow To Thee My Country” is released today (Friday 25 March) and is available to buy and stream on both Amazon Music and Spotify.

All funds raised from the charity single will go to Save The Children’s work in Ukraine.