New TV series for Channel 4 seeks design talent from Shropshire

The makers of a new Channel 4 series are looking for design talent from the Shropshire area to take part in a new interior design competition.

The series is based at the Eyewitness Works in the heart of Sheffield.

Channel 4 and Remarkable TV have teamed up for a new interior design contest in which the winner will take home the keys to the brand-new apartment that they have designed!



Channel 4 has commissioned the new peak-time interior design contest, which will be filmed and based in Sheffield, in which competitors will take part in a series of design challenges to win their own dream apartment.

In Design Your Dream, a working title for the programme, contestants will each be assigned an empty apartment within the Eyewitness Works in the heart of Sheffield to showcase their unique design talent.

The hopefuls will be judged across a series of design challenges within the apartment and elsewhere. Contestants will compete against each other, whittled down until there is only one remaining. The winner of the competition will become the owner of their very own two-bedroom apartment within the historic development in South Yorkshire.

The series is made in partnership with Manchester-based social impact property developers Capital&Centric.

Shropshire contestants

The producers of the new series are now searching for design talent across the UK and would like to hear from anyone in the Shropshire area who has a spark of design talent and dreams of owning your own home.

Deborah Dunnett, Commissioning Editor, Features and Daytime at Channel 4, said: “Everybody has their own vision of what makes a home stand out. This series promises to show off the creative talents and tastes of interior designers from around the UK – for a truly spectacular prize.”

Kitty Walshe, CEO Remarkable Factual, comments: “We are delighted to be working with Channel 4 on this project. It’s a big factual entertainment format with a really dramatic elimination mechanic that will have viewers on the edge of their seats. The life-changing prize is one of the biggest on UK television and we’re excited to be making this innovative new format that’s unlike anything else out there.”

How to apply

Filming will take place this summer, with casting currently in progress. Budding applicants with a passion for interior design can apply for the series at www.designyourdream.tv