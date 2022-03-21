New entertainment highlights announced for Newport Show

New entertainment highlights have been announced for the returning Newport Show’s Members area – offering even more enjoyment for those who choose to take up show membership.

Rosemary Shrager has been unveiled as the show’s celebrity chef

With the show set to return on July 9 at the Chetwynd Deer Park, tickets – and Memberships of the Newport and District Agricultural Society – are both now on sale, with the latter offering a host of additional benefits.

Members get to enjoy all the show highlights, food all day, and dedicated entertainment.

Additional benefits include free admission to the showground, reserved forward parking, reduced rates for Livestock and Equine entries, and privileged use of the Member’s Enclosure and bar.

Plyvine Caterers will be serving bacon rolls in the morning, a delicious lunch followed by Afternoon Tea. With the unique sounds of one of Shropshire’s most renowned vocal harmony groups, The Ronnies.

The Ronnies specialise in the sounds of the 1940s, drawing inspiration from greats such as Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters – and have proved to be a hit at events and shows across Shropshire and beyond.

Newport Show Manager, Sally Western, said: “The Ronnies are sure to be a hit with our members – and there couldn’t be a better accompaniment for an Afternoon Tea”.

Early evening, there will also be a chance to kick back, relax, and celebrate the successful return of the show with David Busby – whose solo acoustic stylings have made him a real draw right across the region.

“Both artists are among the highlights on offer alongside the privileged facilities which our Society members get to enjoy – and with an invitation to the Newport and District Agricultural Society’s Annual General Meeting, and free admission to additional open days for Chetwynd Deer Park organised by the society, the benefits don’t stop when the show finishes!”

One of the key attractions at this year’s show will be an appearance by Rosemary Shrager, who has been unveiled as the show’s celebrity chef.

She will be appearing in the Festival of Food area, where she will be joined by a host of renowned Shropshire chefs, including Whitchurch’s Stuart Collins, fourth generation butcher Darren Morgan, of Morgans’ Butchers in Waters Upton and James Sherwin, owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant in Whitchurch, within the cookery theatre.

In the main ring, the star attraction is set to be the thrilling Atkinson Action Horses display team, who will thrill, astonish and excite the crown with their high-energy stunt shows.

The teams’ work has been seen on film and TV series, such as Poldark, All Creatures Great and Small, The Witcher, Peaky Blinders and more, and they have more than a quarter of century of experience behind their renowned shows.

They will be joined by Ye Olde Redtail falconry display, a Dog Agility display, and many more – and of course, the return of favourites, such as the equine and canine shows.

Prospective members can purchase tickets on the Newport Show website now – and, will be entitled to early bird membership, with applications closing at 5pm on June 10.