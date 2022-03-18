10.3 C
Shrewsbury Quarry to host Wellbeing Festival 2022

Entertainment
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire has been selected as the 2022 location of a brand new West Midlands fitness and Wellbeing event and tickets have gone on sale today.

Local Chef and TV host Marcus Bean and TV Presenter and accomplished amateur athlete Nell McAndrew.

Wellbeing Festival will be heading to Shrewsbury Quarry on the 11 & 12 June and over the two-day event some of the UK’s biggest fitness and wellbeing stars will be coming to Shropshire to share their secrets of a healthy and happy lifestyle.

Over the last two years, wellbeing and fitness has taken centre stage in all of our lives and many of us understand the importance of taking care of both our physical and mental wellbeing. This event brings together four distinct areas to give guests attending a fully rounded experience. These are Wellbeing, Fitness, Nutrition as well as a fourth Kids area.

Special Guests

Big national and local names have so far been announced including; Marcus Bean, Jenny Tschiesche – The Lunch Box Doctor, Nell McAndrew and many more. The kids area will be filled with some great activities from circus skills to fitness sessions with local group Bright Star Boxing. Organisers have today revealed that Kids 15 and under will get all this great fun for free when accompanied by a paying adult.

As well as fitness sessions, talks and guest stars, people attending can expect all the usual fun of an event with great local food and gift traders.

Shropshire is a natural fit

Event organiser Carrie Hughes from Pink Pebble Events Ltd said: “We are delighted to have chosen Shrewsbury Quarry as the home of our 2022 event. Through the pandemic, the subject of Wellbeing has been a hot topic and we are excited to be bringing a fantastic, fun event to the people of Shropshire.

“Shropshire is a natural fit for our event and the support from local businesses who have offered support through sponsorship and other avenues has been phenomenal.”

Business

