Thursday, March 17, 2022
Shrewsbury theatre group supports Ukraine Appeal

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company will be supporting the Ukrain Appeal during their upcoming production of Wizard of Oz.

Performers take part in rehearsals for Wizard of Oz
After each performance at Theatre Severn from March 23-26 there will be a retiring collection for the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

In addition, Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company has allocated the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal a page in the show programme so that audiences can find out more about it.

Company spokesperson, Jayne Garner, said “One of the key messages of the Wizard of Oz is ‘there’s no place like home’. We feel very strongly that the people of Ukraine need support to stay in their own homes, which is why we have asked the Red Cross to run a collection after each of our performances next week.”

Tickets for The Wizard of Oz can be booked at theatresevern.co.uk.

