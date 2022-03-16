Flicks in the Sticks events to raise funds for Ukraine crisis

Flicks in the Sticks, part of the charitable incorporated organisation Arts Alive, is offering over 20 local venues the opportunity to donate their ticket sales to Ukraine or refugee charities in neighbouring countries.

Flicks in the Sticks

Flicks provides film equipment and film rights to their local promoters so they can screen films in rural communities.

Ian Kerry, Executive Director at Arts Alive, said, “Our promoters, volunteers and Arts Alive team wanted to do something which would help those so desperately in need in Ukraine. I hope local people in Shropshire and Herefordshire will support these film events to raise as much as possible.

“To find out which film events apply, look out for the ‘This is a support event for Ukraine’ message alongside our film listings on the website.”

Participating venues include Great Witley Village Hall, Martley Memorial Hall, The Red House (Albrighton), Castlemorton Parish Hall, Diddlebury Village Hall, Shifnal Village Hall, Tasley Parish Room, Church & Chetwynd Aston Village Hall, Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge Community Centre, The Village Hall at Norbury, Grimley Peace Hall, Little Witley Village Hall, Lindridge Parish Hall, Clifton On Teme Village Hall, Goodrich Village Hall, Whitchurch & Ganarew Memorial Hall, The Simpson Hall (Burghill), All Stretton Village Hall, Leintwardine Community Centre, The Coach House Theatre and Trefonen Village Hall.

Flicks in the Sticks facilitates up to 1,000 film events every year in community centres and village halls across Shropshire and Herefordshire.

Ian adds, “Arts Alive delivers high quality films and live performances to rural areas, bringing communities together and enriching their experiences with cultural events. We want to create a meeting place where communities can enjoy a shared experience, helping people to connect to reduce social isolation. If you have never attended an Arts Alive or Flicks in the Sticks event before, we would really encourage you to come along and enjoy the arts on your doorstep.”

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.artsalive.co.uk.