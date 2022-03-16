Carnival fever returns to West Felton this summer

After two quiet years on the West Felton front, the committee have upped the ante for the return of their annual Carnival on Sunday 10 July.

West Felton Carnival

To celebrate the return of the Carnival, organisers are hoping to see a record number of floats and to entice those considering one, they have doubled the cash prize!

West Felton Carnival starts at 1pm on Sunday 10 July at The Punch Bowl where the grand procession, led by the Carnival King and Queen and followed by decorated floats, tours through the village.

New for this year, organisers are looking forward to introducing the Oswestry Raptors who will be raising the carnival atmosphere throughout the day, both in the parade and on the field with their always energetic cheerleading routines. They will also see the return of Magician and Entertainer, Andrew Healey!

Eileen, West Felton Carnival veteran, commented on the line up, “There’s truly something for everyone, including; Gymnasts, a Fun Fair, Carousel, Traction Engine, Local Business Stalls, Live Music and even some Charleston Dancers!

“The village’s playing field on Tedsmore Road (SY11 4EH) will host the event with gates opening at 2pm and everyone’s welcome to come along and join in the fun,” she added.

The event will also see a whole array of side stalls and craft stalls plus a Tombola, Bric-a-Brac stand, Bottle Stall, Tea, Cakes and Ice Cream (courtesy of West Felton Women’s Institute), a fully-licensed Bar, a tasty BBQ and the legendary Carnival Grand Draw with a 1st prize of £100.

“Plus, there’s lots more to be announced between now and the event, including our guest judges,” explained Eileen.

Admission is just £2 for adults and free for children and senior citizens with events and entertainment on the field throughout the afternoon.

There is currently still some availability for stalls, so if you’re involved in a “cottage industry” or have something interesting to sell then why not have a stall at this year’s Carnival. There is also plenty of time to create and register a float to take part in the parade. To book a stall and/or to register a float please contact Eileen on 01691 610629.

For further information see www.facebook.com/westfeltoncarnival