Wellington Orbit to host charity screening in support of Ukraine

Wellington Orbit, an independent cinema and café in the heart of Wellington, is joining Cinemas across the country in hosting a charity fundraiser screening, as the nation and world stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

On Saturday 19th March at 11am, Wellington Orbit will screen Olga, a Ukrainian film which explores the (pre-invasion) Ukrainian situation from a personal dramatic perspective. Tickets will be priced at £10 with 50% of each ticket being donated to UNICEF/Red Cross.

Ray Hughes, a Director at Wellington Orbit said:

“The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has left nobody untouched. Like many, we want to do what we can to support those affected and we are delighted to be joining cinemas across the country later this month with a charity fundraiser screening of Olga. We invite the local community to join us for this special screening so that they can in some way express their love, sympathy and understanding towards the plight of ordinary people in Ukraine.”

Olga was due for release later this year but has been made available for advanced previews thanks to a partnership between 606 Distribution and the BFI Film Audience Network with support from the UK Cinema Association. A subtle, tensely handled tale of exile reflecting the pressures on young athletes, the clash between the personal and the political, and a young woman’s search for who she is and what she is prepared to sacrifice.

Cinemas up and down the country will host a series of screenings between 18th-31st March with a percentage of ticket sales being donated to a chosen charity.

Tickets for the charity screening at Wellington Orbit can be purchased by visiting www.wellingtonorbit.co.uk or calling 01952 743 377.