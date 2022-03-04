2 world class shows under 1 Big Top

The circus is back in Shropshire with two amazing world class shows – Circus Funtasia for the whole family and an adults only Cirque du Vulgar.

After spending almost six months in lockdown at Oswestry Showground, the team behind Circus Funtasia & Cirque du Vulgar thought they would never tour again! But now they have managed to rally up the best performers from all over the world to return to Telford and Oswestry this month.



It was an odd time during the lockdown for the talented performers, they had Fire eaters working at B&M Retail, Clowns and Trapeze artistes working for Royal mail and Death-defying Globe of Death motorbike riders working in a meat factory – but now they are back in their natural environment to WOW the crowds once again.

Circus coming home

Antonio Candela from Circus Funtasia said why Shropshire is like home, especially Oswestry:



“We are so pleased to be back in Shropshire as it holds a special place in our hearts. We spent 6 months in Lockdown at Oswestry Showground who we owe our lives to for letting us stay and during the end of the pandemic we felt a part of the community. This isn’t a circus coming to town, this is a circus coming home!”

Circus Funtasia

Circus Funtasia presents a brand new production packed with world-class talent! This phenomenal live show goes beyond all your expectations and proves that the circus isn’t just for kids.



Bear witness to some amazing feats… hear the roar of motorbike engines, feel the heat of the fire-breathers flames, see stunning aerialists and powerful performance on the Wheel of Death, dance to the beat of the Argentinian Bolas, laugh out loud at the award-winning comedian The Geek, and much much more!



Smell the delicious popcorn (or even have a tipple) as you enter the Climate Controlled Big Top. Ladies and Gentlemen, take your seats!



All the talent of a West End show, with that irresistible circus magic.

Book tickets to Circus Funtasia

You can book tickets now for an unforgettable experience at www.circusfuntasia.co.uk or call 07706168507.

Telford – Broadoaks Playing Fields, Wellington Road, Telford, TF2 8AW

Performing until 13 March 2022.

Oswestry – Oswestry Showground, Park Hall, Oswestry, SY11 4AB

Performing from 17 March to 27 March.

Cirque du Vulgar

Imagine if the circus was only for grown ups… Cirque du Vulgar is a night of risqué live entertainment, featuring stunning strip-tease routines, electrifying daredevil stunts and filthy comedy – which will take you on a journey to another world!



This brand new production blends modern circus acts with outrageous adult humour for an unforgettable experience!

Book tickets to Cirque du Vulgar

This is an over 18s event so please bring ID with you.



Tickets are available NOW from www.cirqueduvulgar.com or via Facebook www.facebook.com/CirqueDuVu

Telford – Broadoaks Playing Fields, Wellington Road, Telford, TF2 8AW

Performing for one night only 12 March 2022.

Oswestry – Oswestry Showground, Park Hall, Oswestry, SY11 4AB

Performing for two nights only 19 March and 26 March.

