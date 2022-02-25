Rare chance to go behind the scenes at the Severn Valley Railway

The Severn Valley Railway is set to throw open its workshop doors to passengers as the 2022 season begins.

Life from a window – 1501 powers out of Kidderminster as the signal drops. Photo: SVR archive

The railway’s season opener Open House Weekend on 2nd and 3rd April will give visitors an opportunity to delve behind the scenes into areas that are rarely accessible to the public.

A variety of unique experiences will put the ‘nuts and bolts’ of the SVR on show – including tours of signal boxes at Kidderminster and Bewdley, visits to the locomotive boiler shop and machine shop at Bridgnorth, cab tours of one of the SVR’s diesel engines plus an interactive demonstration by resident stonemason Philip Chatfield at The Engine House Visitor Centre.

Out on the line, there is a four-train service to ensure visitors can stop off at all stations, and Highley will be hosting short brake van rides for a back-to-basics experience inside one of the SVR’s more functional vehicles.

Plus, the Severn Valley Railway has partnered with local company Wyvern Omnibus to transport visitors to its ‘hidden gem’ station at Eardington Halt, with its unrivalled selection of heritage lamps and original 19th century station building.

Alongside the rumble of engines and the noise of locomotive whistles, the soundtrack to the weekend will be provided by a selection of brass bands welcoming ticket holders to Kidderminster Station.

All of the SVR’s award-winning pubs and refreshment rooms will be open across the two days.

“The return of the Open House Weekend is the ideal way to start our 2022 calendar,” said Michael Dunn, the SVR’s head of visitor experience. “By offering a behind-the-scenes look at the railway, we’re hoping visitors will be inspired and amazed to see how we make everything work. The opportunity to go backstage at an operational railway really is a one-of-a-kind experience.”

With Open House Weekend getting the season off to a great start, the Severn Valley Railway has an extensive range of events planned for the start of its 2022 season including the Spring Steam Gala, Step Back to the 1940s, the Spring Diesel Festival, and a four-day celebration for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee between 2nd – 5th June.