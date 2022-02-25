6.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 25, 2022
Historic Wellington event makes welcome return

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Wellington’s Charter Day, one of Shropshire’s most historic events, is set to make a welcome return next month.

Josh Woods and Sophie Kelly at last year's event
The celebration which will take place on March 5 marks the granting of Wellington’s earliest known market charter by King Henry III on the last day of February 1244. 

“We are very much looking forward to the resumption of this annual event after missing out last year,” said Rob Francis of local organisation Wellington H2A. 

“The festivities are centred around the arrival of the ‘king’s messenger’ riding into town on horseback at 11.30am to deliver the news of the charter to the townsfolk,” explained Rob. 

“This is followed by a special convening of Wellington’s ancient manor court to appoint our officials – the ale taster, town crier and clerk of the market – for the year ahead.” 

Visitors will also be treated to morris dancing from the Ironmen and Severn Gilders and the entertainment will be rounded off at The Pheasant Inn where the ale taster will judge a customary scone baking contest. 

Rob added: “It is great to be doing fun things like this again after the experience of the last two years and we hope as many people as possible will come along to cheer us on.” 

