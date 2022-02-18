6.5 C
Friday, February 18, 2022

Shrewsbury Folk Festival announces second wave of artists to appear

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the second wave of artists appearing at this summer’s festival. 

An aerial view of Shrewsbury Folk Festival at night. Photo: Drone Rangers
Scottish sensations Skerryvore, George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain and The Unthanks lead the latest line up announcement with a special concert from Oysterband’s John Jones and special guests performing his Rising Road show.

Police Dog Hogan makes its festival debut with the Sam Sweeney Band, Track Dogs, the new duo of Miranda Sykes & Hannah Martin, the Julie July Band presents the Sandy Denny Experience, Fire & Dust – the story of Woody Guthrie in song by Reg Meuross, the Julie July Trio and solo shows from Miranda Sykes, Reg Meuross and Dan Walsh added to the bill. 

They will be joining the likes of international stars including folk legend Judy Collins, piper Carlos Núñez, Candian rockers Blackie and the Rodeo Kings and the Grammy nominated all-women string band Della Mae at the festival from August 26 to 29. Also already announced are Show of Hands, Black Umfolosi, Moonlight Benjamin, Stephen Fearing and The Sentimentals, The Roaring Trowmen and solo shows from Colin Linden and Tom Wilson. 

Director Sandra Surtees said: “As ever we are pairing the best of British folk with a fantastic roster of international acts to deliver an eclectic line up that covers everything from traditional music to folk rock, bluegrass, Americana and world music. And we’re still to reveal some big names so it’s shaping up to be a really great festival.

“Mix all this with an extensive dance programme including indoor and outdoor ceilidhs, dedicated festivals for children and young people, workshops and singarounds and there’s never a dull moment.”

The festival is retaining an open air stage following its introduction last year and there’ll be two covered music stages and the outdoor Village Stage. The festival’s dance tent will return giving a covered venue for ceilidhs, dance shows, workshops and displays.

There’s also on site camping and glamping, a food village and a festival shop, craft fair and real ale, wine and cocktail bars.

Day and weekend tickets for the 2022 festival are on sale now.

