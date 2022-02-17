8.8 C
Half Term fun at Shropshire Kids Festival

Local events company, Shropshire Festivals, usually dread a wet weather forecast ahead of an event, but that isn’t the case for the upcoming Shropshire Kids Festival Telford.

Festival makers will welcome families, come rain or shine
The family festival is being held indoors across all three halls at the Telford International Centre on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th February, at the end of half term. The festival makers will welcome families, come rain or shine.

Early bird tickets are still available for a discounted rate. Booking in advance also gives ticket holders access to the festival an hour before everyone else.

All activities are included in the ticket price. There is lots lined up including an under 5 zone, teddy bear surgery, alpacas, sheep, pirates, princesses, inflatables, crafts, musical theatre, obstacle courses, nerf wars, sports skills, vet school, trampolining, circus skills, disco dome, karate, human table football, wipe out, bikes, silent disco tipi, prison van, foam party, gaming van and a huge STEM zone.

Director of Fun, Beth Heath, said, “As a family-run business, with many of the team being parents too, we know how to create the perfect half term day out! We also appreciate the perils of days out with never-ending costs. That’s why all the activities at the festival will be free. Enjoy not having to say ‘no’ and let your children experience whatever their heart desires – from new sports to the biggest inflatable obstacle course imaginable. Being indoors has never been so much fun!”

For more information visit www.shropshirekidsfest.co.uk. 

