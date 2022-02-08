Welshampton Village panto team dressed to impress

A Shropshire village pantomime is to feature unique costumes designed by a young designer studying at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts.

Welshampton pantomime costumes designed by Liza Ashby modelled by left to right, Simon Airey, Felix Williams, Dawn Edwards, Poppy Cawkwell and Poppy Hoole

The 2022 Welshampton pantomime, Bullions Bounty, is a Bugsy Malone style romp which takes place on February 18, 19 and 20 at Welshampton Parish Hall.

Its principal characters will be modelling costumes designed by Liza Ashby of Llansantffraid who is studying for a Masters Degree in Costume Making at the Liverpool Institute.

Liza provided detailed costume sketches as a starting point for the pantomime team with ideas then developed through group input and a strong emphasis on reusing and repurposing wherever possible.

“As well as keeping costs down, it’s also a great way to reduce waste. If something can be altered from an existing garment rather than bought new, it’s not only helping to reduce our carbon footprint, but also means we can have an exciting piece of bespoke costume,” said Liza.

Her designs range from costumes for the pantomime dame, a gang of bungling burglars, a comedy police duo and even a pantomime horse.

The costumes have been produced by the pantomime’s talented team of makers in socially-distanced twice-weekly sewing sessions.



The pantomime’s author and director, Shaun Higgins, said that the costumes were an essential element for a successful pantomime.

“With any large-cast production, sourcing the right costumes is always a fun challenge, and with such a strong costume crew, I think we’ve managed to go that extra mile this year.

“We’re so lucky to have a talented team of sewers in the group, and they’ve done absolute wonders. From a dame to a villain, criminals to horses, they’ve really pulled it out of the bag,” he said.

He also paid tribute to the volunteers who had produced the scenery, props and music for the pantomime.

“I never cease to be amazed at the talent there is in and around Welshampton. The Welshampton Bonfire Committee has a reputation for productions that showcase the fantastic skills of its volunteers and this year is no exception,” he said.

The show takes places at Welshampton Parish Hall, and runs over four performances: Friday February 18 at 7.30pm, Saturday February 19 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and Sunday February 20 at 2.30pm.



Tickets, which cost £9.50 for adults, £7.50 for seniors and £5.50 for under 16s, can be booked via the Welshampton Bonfire Committee website www.welshampton.org.uk or by contacting 01948 710180.