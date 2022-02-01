Spring into 2022 with the Severn Valley Railway

The Severn Valley Railway has launched ticket sales for its regular services and three of its major events in 2022, offering visitors the opportunity to get spring off to a great start with a heritage rail journey.

This summer marks the SVR’s 27th ‘Step Back to the 1940s’ event. Photo: Paul Hastie

Tickets for the Spring Steam Gala, Spring Diesel Festival, Step Back to the 1940s and regular services will go on sale at 1pm today (Monday 31st January), in advance of the railway reopening on 2nd April.

The Spring Steam Gala is the first special event of 2022. It takes place on 21st – 24th April, and offers passengers unlimited travel behind the best of the SVR home fleet along with at least two special guests from other railways.

There’s a change of traction between May 19th – 22nd, as the Spring Diesel Festival promises a full-throttle four-day treat for fans of all classes of heritage diesel engines, taken from the SVR’s unrivalled home fleet, alongside three visiting locomotives.

At both these events, the return of the popular multi-day rover tickets means passengers can make significant savings by buying multiple day tickets.

This summer marks the SVR’s 27th ‘Step Back to the 1940s’ event and it’s set to prove as popular as always. Last year’s event was a sell-out and this year there’ll be more attractions than ever before, as visitors dress up to the nines to enjoy sights, sounds and tastes from the Flyin’ Forties.

“A trip on the SVR is all about getting away from the every day,” said Michael Dunn, the SVR’s head of visitor experience. “We know many people are keen to secure their tickets as soon as possible for our headline events, and we’re delighted to have them on sale early in the year.

“For our regular services, we’ve frozen the price of individual pre-booked tickets at last year’s rates, and we’re working on some exciting packages for families and frequent travellers, to make sure that heritage rail travel at the SVR is more affordable than ever before.

“We’ve got a fabulous line-up of things happening this year from model railway weekends, to dance and vintage transport events. We’re especially excited about our special four-day celebration for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from 2nd – 5th June, and with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on our doorstep this summer, we’re looking forward to welcoming a new audience of visitors from across the world. Keep an eye out for further details and announcements soon, for what are guaranteed to be historic and memorable occasions for the railway and all our visitors.”