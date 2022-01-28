TV star Kate Humble to bring new live tour to Shrewsbury

One of the UK’s best known TV presenters, Kate Humble is hitting the road with a new live tour and is heading to Shrewsbury this spring.

Kate Humble

An Evening With Kate Humble promises to take audiences on an uplifting, inspiring, funny and emotional rollercoaster of a journey.

Kate is best known for shows including BBC’s Animal Park, Springwatch and Lambing Live, as well as the recent Channel 5 series Escape To The Farm, and current hit Kate Humble’s Coastal Britain.

And as Kate’s taking to the road, fans can expect tales of travel, adventures, animals and more when An Evening With Kate Humble visits the Severn Theatre on Wednesday, April 6.

Speaking ahead of the tour, Kate said: “I am delighted to be going on tour again and visiting some of my favourite places in the country. Although I really enjoy filming, there is nothing like getting together with an audience, telling stories, answering their – often surprising and sometimes very funny – questions and all of us having a laugh.”

Away from TV, Kate Humble lives in the Wye Valley in South Wales, where she runs the 117-acre Humble By Nature working farm and rural skills centre, with husband Ludo and farming mentors Tim and Sarah.

Kate is also a best-selling author, with her latest book Home Cooked released in February. Local booksellers will also join Kate on the tour giving fans the opportunity to buy signed copies of Home Cooked and her bestselling back catalogue.