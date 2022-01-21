Shrewsbury Mini Murals Trail – a voyage of discovery

Visitors to Shrewsbury are being encouraged to step out on a voyage of discovery and follow a new arts trail in the town.

Shrewsbury Mini Murals Art Trail is the culmination of several months’ work by local artists who have created some spectacular scenes on 14 telephone and internet cable boxes around the town centre.

It’s part of a joint project between BT and Shrewsbury BID, supported by the Invest in Shropshire Recovery Programme, to convert “hidden objects” into works of art and now that the work of the artists is finished, people have the chance to follow the trail of Openreach Boxes around the town centre.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “Work on transforming the boxes into colourful scenes has been ongoing for several months and we are delighted to announce the Shrewsbury Mini Murals Art Trail is now officially open.

“There has been a lot of interest in the project and we are hoping people will view the interactive map on the Original Shrewsbury website and then set out on a journey around the town to see how many of the 14 boxes they can find.

“It’s a great opportunity to discover Shrewsbury from a different perspective and we hope the trail will generate a lot of interest as well as offer the chance to get out and about and walk around the town – something families and friends can enjoy together.

“We are delighted with how the murals look, and it’s a fantastic way of making a creative use out of important but hidden objects in the town centre.

“Our thanks go to the artists for their efforts and to Openreach for agreeing to take part in the project – it’s been really worthwhile and the trail is something many people will be able to participate in.”

Mike Gries, Shrewsbury BID board director and Subway franchisee in Claremont Street, said: “The mini-murals that have popped up across town, supported by the BID, have really added a burst of colour and brightness into a rather gloomy time of year.

“The vast variety of styles, designs and themes really showcases the talent of local Shropshire artists. Our customers have really enjoyed following the trail and finding all of the murals.

“My personal favourite is the Dodo by the English Bridge! If you haven’t ventured into Shrewsbury yet to see these great pieces of art, I’d highly recommend you to do so.”

Alastair Summerfield, of Strutt and Parker in Shoplatch, added: “The paintings on the BT Openreaches boxes have really brightened up the town and provided an interesting visual discussion point.

“The feedback from clients and staff has been very positive and we are grateful for the investment.”

A range of local artists, including Saffron Russell, Hannah Chumbley, Cherie Jerrad, Naomi Sampson and Emma Williams have been involved in the project, bringing their creative talents to the 14 BT boxes, each one illustrating animals from across the world inspired by life in Shrewsbury and the town’s favourite son Charles Darwin.

To information about how to follow the art trail, visit https://originalshrewsbury.co.uk/features/shrewsburys-mini-murals-trail