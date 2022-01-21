Seann Walsh added to line up of Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s Gala Show

Seann Walsh is the latest addition to the three acts previously announced for Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s (SICF) flagship Gala Show this summer.

The highlight of SICF will take place at Theatre Severn on the evening of Sunday 17 July. The festival will also include performances from other comedians at multiple venues throughout Shrewsbury.

Described by The Independent as ‘one of the most entertaining observational comics on the block’, Edinburgh Award nominated Seann Walsh received standing ovations at the end of each show on his last UK tour After This One, I’m Going Home. He hosted Flinch on Netflix, starred on Live At The Apollo, Tonight at The London Palladium, Celebrity Juice, Play To The Whistle, Virtually Famous, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Chatty Man, Stand Up Central, Strictly Come Dancing and is a regular guest on The Jonathan Ross Show. He can also be seen acting in Jack Dee’s ITV sitcom Bad Move where he plays audience favourite, Grizzo.

Seann also performs stand-up comedy in America and has appeared on the US chat show, Conan. He released a live DVD, recorded at the Hammersmith Apollo and entitled Seann To Be Wild, in 2013. He will be performing alongside Steve Royle, Gary Delaney and comedy duo Flo & Joan at SICF.

Festival director Kevin Bland said: “We are very happy to secure Seann Walsh as another high calibre performer for this year’s festival. Currently, he is absolutely at the top of his game and undoubtedly one of the best live acts around. His inclusion means the Gala Show is shaping up very well, with yet more names to be added to an already stellar line-up.”

Tickets for the SICF Gala Show on 17 July are £33.50 and available through the Theatre Severn box office.

More acts and further programming details will be announced in the spring.