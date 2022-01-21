5.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 21, 2022

RAF Museum Cosford reveals busy 2022 event schedule

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Visitors to the RAF Museum Cosford can expect to see all the big favourites making a return this year, including the Cosford Food Festival, Large Model Air Show and the Spitfire 10K.

The Large Model Air Show will take place in July. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum
The Large Model Air Show will take place in July. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Brand-new additions to the events calendar include Pilot Training for youngsters over the Easter bank holiday weekend and a Battle of Britain Proms in August.

RAF Museum Cosford Public Events Manager, Ulrike Stuebner said:

- Advertisement -

“We’re delighted to have the big events and festivals back in the Museum’s diary this year following a two-year break. One of the big highlights to look out for is our new Battle of Britain Proms taking place on 13 August. There will be music to suit all tastes, everything from classical to pop, opera to swing, accompanied by food, fizz and a nostalgic atmosphere we think visitors will love!”

The busy schedule of events caters to the Museum’s wide and diverse audience, with aviation photography and art workshops available for those who want to get up close to the aircraft collection.

The Museum’s younger fans are also catered for with youth groups invited to a sleepover and an evening of activities nestled amongst the aircraft in March.

Families visiting the Museum in April can see if they have what it takes to pass the Pilot Training sessions running over Easter, embarking on a mission that will test their speed, brain, and teamwork skills.

Ulrike continues: “It’s going to be a busy summer!  Our Vintage and Handmade Festival is back in May, celebrating music, fashion, design and style through the decades, along with a vintage fairground, beauty parlour, re-enactors and car displays.

“The Large Model Air Show in July will see hundreds of scale models of iconic aircraft taking to the skies, with plenty of flight themed fun for families on the ground. This July will also see the Cosford Food Festival return with more than 100 local food and drink exhibitors, chef demos and live music.  Plus, we are offering festival goers an exciting and unique rum and whisky tasting experience on board the VC10 aircraft.  We have been busy planning these events and we can’t wait to welcome visitors back to them.”

For further information on any of the events taking place at the RAF Museum Cosford throughout 2022, visit rafmuseum.org/cosford. Admission charges apply for some events and activities, tickets are available online. Events may be subject to change and additional events may be added during the year.

The Museum is open daily from 10am and while still offering FREE entry to all, visitors are kindly asked to pre-book their arrival time online at rafmuseum.org

Forthcoming events taking place at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford in 2022:

DateEvent
Friday 14 January – Thursday 14 AprilVulcan Challenge (Virtual Event)
Sunday 27 FebruaryModel Mania
Friday 11 MarchLecture: Finding the Way – Bomber Command’s use of Radio Navigations Aids, 1941-1945
Saturday 19 MarchPillows and Pilots Sleepover
Saturday 2 AprilAviation Re-enactment Photography Workshop
Friday 15 – Monday 18 AprilPilot Training
Saturday 23 AprilAviation Art Workshop
Saturday 7 – Sunday 8 MayVintage and Handmade Festival
Sunday 12 JuneRAF Cosford Air Show
Saturday 2 – Sunday 3 JulyLarge Model Air Show
Saturday 23 – Sunday 24 JulyCosford Food Festival
Saturday 13 AugustBattle of Britain Proms
Sunday 28 AugustSpitfire 10K and Spitfire Family Run
Saturday 1 OctoberAviation Photography Workshop (Beginners)
Sunday 2 OctoberAviation Photography Workshop (Advanced)
Saturday 22 – Monday 24 OctoberAutumn Fair
Saturday 29 – Sunday 30 OctoberCuban Missile Crisis
Sunday 13 NovemberRemembrance Service
Entertainment sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP