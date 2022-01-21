RAF Museum Cosford reveals busy 2022 event schedule

Visitors to the RAF Museum Cosford can expect to see all the big favourites making a return this year, including the Cosford Food Festival, Large Model Air Show and the Spitfire 10K.

The Large Model Air Show will take place in July. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Brand-new additions to the events calendar include Pilot Training for youngsters over the Easter bank holiday weekend and a Battle of Britain Proms in August.

RAF Museum Cosford Public Events Manager, Ulrike Stuebner said:

“We’re delighted to have the big events and festivals back in the Museum’s diary this year following a two-year break. One of the big highlights to look out for is our new Battle of Britain Proms taking place on 13 August. There will be music to suit all tastes, everything from classical to pop, opera to swing, accompanied by food, fizz and a nostalgic atmosphere we think visitors will love!”

The busy schedule of events caters to the Museum’s wide and diverse audience, with aviation photography and art workshops available for those who want to get up close to the aircraft collection.

The Museum’s younger fans are also catered for with youth groups invited to a sleepover and an evening of activities nestled amongst the aircraft in March.

Families visiting the Museum in April can see if they have what it takes to pass the Pilot Training sessions running over Easter, embarking on a mission that will test their speed, brain, and teamwork skills.

Ulrike continues: “It’s going to be a busy summer! Our Vintage and Handmade Festival is back in May, celebrating music, fashion, design and style through the decades, along with a vintage fairground, beauty parlour, re-enactors and car displays.

“The Large Model Air Show in July will see hundreds of scale models of iconic aircraft taking to the skies, with plenty of flight themed fun for families on the ground. This July will also see the Cosford Food Festival return with more than 100 local food and drink exhibitors, chef demos and live music. Plus, we are offering festival goers an exciting and unique rum and whisky tasting experience on board the VC10 aircraft. We have been busy planning these events and we can’t wait to welcome visitors back to them.”

For further information on any of the events taking place at the RAF Museum Cosford throughout 2022, visit rafmuseum.org/cosford. Admission charges apply for some events and activities, tickets are available online. Events may be subject to change and additional events may be added during the year.

The Museum is open daily from 10am and while still offering FREE entry to all, visitors are kindly asked to pre-book their arrival time online at rafmuseum.org.

Forthcoming events taking place at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford in 2022: