Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford for February fun

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the International Centre in Telford on February 26 and 27 2022, to finish off half term with some family fun. This will be the first time the festival has been held in Telford since 2018.

The festival lays on a selection of activities for children aged 0-14

Shropshire Kids Festival brings together a range of activities in one place, for a jam-packed day of enjoyment for children aged 0-14. All activities are included in the cost of admission meaning there is no limit to what families can enjoy.

Director of Fun, Beth Heath, said: “A day out at kids festival knows no limits! We have a huge range of activities, including a massive STEM zone where children can have fun with science, technology, engineering, and maths activities.”

The STEM Zone from InComm Training and The Marches Centre of Manufacturing & Technology comes in partnership with The STEM Workshop. The engineering activities and experiments will include making cars to race, making catapults to project objects across a hall and using computer aided design to make your own sticker.

Other free activities include an obstacle course, large inflatables, giant games, dancing, space hoppers, Haygate vet school, foam party, arts, crafts, circus skills, cheerleading, archery, nerf wars, animals, football arena, hockey shoot out, drama fun, prison van, karate, trampolining, tennis, golf skills, and a dedicated under 5 zone.

New for this year organisers are adding a silent disco, gaming van, forest school, boxing, podcasters of the future and dinosaurs.

Beth Heath adds: “We have been really busy lining up the biggest and best selection of activities to date. After a three year wait, we are ready to host the best Telford kids festival ever!

“As a family-run business, with many of the team being parents too, we know what excites kids. We also appreciate the perils of days out with kids and the never-ending costs. That’s why all the activities at the festival will be free. Enjoy not having to say ‘no’ and let your children experience whatever their heart desires – from new sports to the biggest inflatable obstacle course imaginable.

“Being indoors has never been so much fun – no matter rain or shine, we guarantee your family will have the best time at our indoor festival!”