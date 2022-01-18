RAF Cosford Air Show returns to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The RAF Cosford Air Show is making a much anticipated return to the skies on Sunday 12 June 2022, celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Red Arrows perform at RAF Cosford Air Show. Photo: Steven Oliver

The grand return of the RAF Cosford Air Show in 2022, will tell a 70-year story of aviation and royalty – proudly showcasing landmark achievements in aviation and engineering through its showstopping flying action and across the showground. Themed displays will help to tell the story of countless accomplishments of HM Queen Elizabeth II, the first British Monarch to celebrate 70 years of service.

Plans for the Air Show are already well underway, featuring a wide range of exciting RAF flying displays, hands-on experiences for all ages in our interactive STEM hangar and RAF Zone, as well as immersive story-telling experiences and entertainment in our much loved Vintage Village.

Air Show Chairman, Wing Commander Kenny Wickens, said, “We are delighted to announce the return of the RAF Cosford Air Show after two difficult years. A huge amount of work has been done in the early stages of planning this event to ensure we can provide a safe and enjoyable show for all of our visitors and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to RAF Cosford for a day of celebration and entertainment.”

The Air Show will again be an Advanced Ticket Only event. Tickets will go on sale on 18/01/2022 – available online via the RAF Cosford Air Show website. Standard adult tickets will cost £34 with under 16s and parking free, providing great value for money for families.

All ticket holders from the cancelled 2020 RAF Cosford Air Show, who did not request a refund, will be carried over to the 2022 Air Show. New tickets will automatically be emailed out to these customers in due course.