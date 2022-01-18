6.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 18, 2022

RAF Cosford Air Show returns to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Entertainment
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

The RAF Cosford Air Show is making a much anticipated return to the skies on Sunday 12 June 2022, celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Red Arrows perform at RAF Cosford Air Show. Photo: Steven Oliver
The Red Arrows perform at RAF Cosford Air Show. Photo: Steven Oliver

The grand return of the RAF Cosford Air Show in 2022, will tell a 70-year story of aviation and royalty – proudly showcasing landmark achievements in aviation and engineering through its showstopping flying action and across the showground.  Themed displays will help to tell the story of countless accomplishments of HM Queen Elizabeth II, the first British Monarch to celebrate 70 years of service.

Plans for the Air Show are already well underway, featuring a wide range of exciting RAF flying displays, hands-on experiences for all ages in our interactive STEM hangar and RAF Zone, as well as immersive story-telling experiences and entertainment in our much loved Vintage Village.

- Advertisement -

Air Show Chairman, Wing Commander Kenny Wickens, said, “We are delighted to announce the return of the RAF Cosford Air Show after two difficult years. A huge amount of work has been done in the early stages of planning this event to ensure we can provide a safe and enjoyable show for all of our visitors and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to RAF Cosford for a day of celebration and entertainment.”

The Air Show will again be an Advanced Ticket Only event. Tickets will go on sale on 18/01/2022 – available online via the RAF Cosford Air Show website. Standard adult tickets will cost £34 with under 16s and parking free, providing great value for money for families.

All ticket holders from the cancelled 2020 RAF Cosford Air Show, who did not request a refund, will be carried over to the 2022 Air Show. New tickets will automatically be emailed out to these customers in due course.

Entertainment sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP