Tickets go on sale for Welshampton’s spectacular pantomime

Tickets are now on sale for Welshampton’s spectacular pantomime taking place on February 18, 19 and 20.

Coven of Evil villains Maria d’Mario (Fiona Ashby), Ati Zhu (Bob Richards) and Alotta Clichez (Heather Rodenhurst)

The colourful show Bullion’s Bounty is a true community creation with a cast and crew of more than fifty people from the village and surrounding area.

Chairman of Welshampton Bonfire Committee Mick Higgins urged people to book tickets early.

“Because of the Covid-19 situation, we’re spacing seating this year so we’ve had to put a cap on the number of tickets available. Limiting seats means that we’ve had to increase ticket prices slightly to cover our costs, though we’ve kept them as low as possible.”

There will be four shows – Friday night, Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at 7.30pm and 2.30pm. Tickets, which cost £9.50 for adults, £7.50 for seniors and £5.50 for under 16s,can be booked via theWelshampton Bonfire Committee website www.welshampton.org.uk or by contacting 01948 710180

After a year away, Welshampton Bonfire Committee Pantomime Company is ready and waiting to delight audiences with zany silliness once again.

Bullion’s Bounty’ is a fantastic explosion of family-friendly fun in a playful take on the Bugsy Malone/Gangsters and Molls genre.

It features a host of colourful characters in a rollercoaster race to defeat the evil Professor Ironclaw. The action includes cops, robbers, a coven of evil baddies plus a faithful and familiar equine companion.

Director Shaun Higgins said: “Rehearsals are going very well and I’m delighted with the number of people who have come forward to perform or to join the production crew. Bullion’s Bounty promises to bring a riot of fun and colour to the tail end of winter.”

Full details are available on the website and on the ‘Welshampton Bonfire Committee presents’ Facebook page.