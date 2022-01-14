5.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 14, 2022

The 90’s Revival support local charities with return of weekly live streams

Local DJ stars Dave and Benno of The 90’s Revival are kicking off 2022 by bringing back their weekly charity live streams.

DJs Dave and Benno from The 90s Revival

Dave and Benno will DJ a top 90’s mix over their live streams, which are available to watch for free. Each week they will support a different local charity and will ask supporters and sponsors for donations.

Last week’s live stream raised money for the Hope House Children’s Hospice, and this Saturday’s show is raising money for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, with sponsorship from Salop Glass & Glazing.

They are asking 90’s lovers to tune in to their Facebook page or YouTube channel from 6pm until 7pm on Saturday, January 15.

DJ Dave Prince said, “It’s great to be doing charity live streams again. We’re giving something back to our local community with what we do best! We hope to raise lots of money for our 6 chosen charities over the next few weeks.

“Our live streams bring so much joy to our followers. Last year we raised thousands for charities close to their hearts, and that’s exactly what we hope to do again this year.

“We hope partygoers will enjoy a Saturday night with our awesome 90’s tunes, whilst helping to raise money for charity. Let’s rewind to the 90’s to pay it forward!”

The 90’s Revival will live stream their shows from their Facebook page and YouTube channel every Saturday evening for six weeks until February 12.

The sets will warm up the DJ duo for their 90’s Revival festival at the West Mid Showground on June 3 and 4, which is over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. The two-day family friendly event will feature original 90’s artists, top tribute acts, a fair, family stage, live entertainment, plus food and drink stands.

