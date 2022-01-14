New outdoor festival to be held in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park

A brand-new outdoor festival is being held in Shrewsbury this May – with local tipples, tasty street food, music stage, tipis, and live entertainment.

Shropshire Party at the Quarry Park will take place in May

Shropshire Party at the Quarry Park is being organised by the award-winning Shropshire Festivals events team and will be held on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21.

Local brewers and producers will be serving real ales, ciders, gin, wine, prosecco, and cocktails. The best bands in the region will be performing on a live music stage, with Shropshire Oktoberfest’s popular silent disco tent making a return to the park.

News of the event coincides with Shropshire Festivals pledge to create a million smiles this year across all their events, corporate parties, and community initiatives.

This year alone they plan to hold Shropshire Kids Festival, Shropshire Party at the Quarry Park, Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Oktoberfest, a Leadership Conference, and Doorstep Carols, with lots more in the planning stages.

Shropshire Festival’s Director of Fun, Beth Heath, said, “Following the fantastic sell-out response to Shropshire Oktoberfest last year, we felt there was appetite for another event in the calendar with a party vibe. After two years of lockdowns and restrictions, we want 2022 to be fun-filled, and we’ll make sure there are plenty of brilliant events happening throughout the year.

“We want to mix all the most loved elements of Oktoberfest and Food Festival with sunshine, having a great time with friends in the beautiful parkland at the Quarry, and partying until the sun goes down. Helps us generate a million smiles in 2022 by joining us for a party in the Quarry!”

Shropshire Party at the Quarry Park will be held on Friday, May 20 from 5pm until 10pm and Saturday, May 21 from 11am until 10pm at Shrewsbury Quarry Park.

Tickets for the event are on sale now.