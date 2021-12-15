UK’s number 1 display team to perform at The International Dirt Bike Show in Telford

There’s nothing like planning early, and as if you needed any more reason to visit Europe’s largest off-road show next autumn, it’s now been confirmed that Honda UK’s official stunt team, the Bolddog Lings FMX team, have signed up to provide plenty of thrills for the Telford crowd.

The Bolddog Lings FMX team will perform at the 2022 International Dirt Bike Show in Telford. Photo: Bolddog FMX team

The International Dirt Bike Show is set for the Telford International Centre next October 28-30 (2022), and as the UK’s number one freestyle motocross team, and Lings Motors and Honda UK’s official UK stunt team, the Bolddogs base their show around the world’s largest and most sophisticated mobile landing system, performing death-defying freestyle motocross moves!

Appearing on our TV screens in the semi-final of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, the daredevil team, featuring the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders, left viewers and judges open-mouthed during their time on the show.

Event manager Nick Mowbray said: “We’re thrilled Bolddog FMX Display Team are back for our 2022 event performing their mesmerising stunts once again. Their performance is guaranteed to leave crowds mind blown as they perform their daredevil tricks 35ft in the air!”

The International Dirt Bike Show will be held over three days next October (28-30) at a new venue for the event, Telford’s International Centre.