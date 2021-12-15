11.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 15, 2021

UK’s number 1 display team to perform at The International Dirt Bike Show in Telford

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

There’s nothing like planning early, and as if you needed any more reason to visit Europe’s largest off-road show next autumn, it’s now been confirmed that Honda UK’s official stunt team, the Bolddog Lings FMX team, have signed up to provide plenty of thrills for the Telford crowd.

The Bolddog Lings FMX team will perform at the 2022 International Dirt Bike Show in Telford. Photo: Bolddog FMX team
The Bolddog Lings FMX team will perform at the 2022 International Dirt Bike Show in Telford. Photo: Bolddog FMX team

The International Dirt Bike Show is set for the Telford International Centre next October 28-30 (2022), and as the UK’s number one freestyle motocross team, and Lings Motors and Honda UK’s official UK stunt team, the Bolddogs base their show around the world’s largest and most sophisticated mobile landing system, performing death-defying freestyle motocross moves!

Appearing on our TV screens in the semi-final of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, the daredevil team, featuring the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders, left viewers and judges open-mouthed during their time on the show.

- Advertisement -

Event manager Nick Mowbray said: “We’re thrilled Bolddog FMX Display Team are back for our 2022 event performing their mesmerising stunts once again. Their performance is guaranteed to leave crowds mind blown as they perform their daredevil tricks 35ft in the air!”

The International Dirt Bike Show will be held over three days next October (28-30) at a new venue for the event, Telford’s International Centre.

Entertainment sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP