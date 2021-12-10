Welshampton pantomime under starter’s orders

A Shropshire village team is under starter’s orders for its eleventh winter show in an original production involving all parts of the community.

Writer and director Shaun Higgins accompanied by pantomime horses Doom Biscuits and Felicity Fetlocks

Bullion’s Bounty has been written for the Welshampton Bonfire Committee pantomime team by Oswestry playwright and actor, Shaun Higgins. It takes place at Welshampton Parish Hall, Welshampton, near Ellesmere on February 18, 19 and 20.

Each production involves more than 60 people from the small village and draws on the talents of local musicians, artists, performers and creators who have worked together to bring the production to the stage.

Shaun, who is directing Bullion’s Bounty, said it was a fantastic explosion of family-friendly fun. It features a host of colourful characters in a rollercoaster race to defeat the evil Professor Ironclaw. The cast includes cops, robbers, a squad of baddies, plus a faithful equine companion with romance on his mind.

Shaun said “This playful parody of the Bugsy Malone/Gangsters and Molls genre is packed with fun and zany silliness and, after a year away, the Welshampton Bonfire Committee Pantomime Company is ready and waiting to delight audiences once again.

“As ever, many local people of all ages are involved both on stage and behind the scenes. We never cease to be amazed at the sheer wealth of talent there is across all parts of the production.”

There will be four shows – Friday night, Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at 7.30pm and 2.30pm. Tickets, which cost £9.50, £7.50 and £5.50 can be booked via the website or by contacting 01948710180

Details are available on Welshampton Bonfire Committee website www.welshampton.org.uk and on the ‘Welshampton Bonfire Committee presents’ Facebook page.