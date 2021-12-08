Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival returns with first acts of Gala Show announced

Tickets are now on sale and the first three acts revealed for Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s (SICF) flagship Gala Show at Theatre Severn next summer.

Musical comedy sisters Flo & Joan

Beginning on Thursday 14 July, the 2022 festival will offer performances at several venues throughout Shrewsbury culminating with the Gala Show highlight on the evening of Sunday 17 July. Organisers are determined for the festival to ignite a ‘summer of fun’ in the town.

Steve Royle, a finalist on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent 2020, is a fantastic comedian, actor, writer, juggler, and a Gillard award-winning presenter on BBC Radio. He is a headline act at The Comedy Store in London and Manchester, as well as a regular on the UK’s huge comedy circuit.

Gary Delaney is the only comic ever to have two gags in the same top ten for Dave’s Funniest Jokes Of The Edinburgh Fringe. He has become one of the most followed and quoted comedians in the country while his online videos have received more than 100 million views.

Musical comedy sisters Flo & Joan present a brand-new set of dark, witty songs. They were guests on Radio 4’s Fresh From the Fringe and their The 2016 Song went viral with over 50 million views online.

Commenting on the event, which returns following a two-year absence due to Covid, festival director Kevin Bland said:

“We are delighted to be back and determined to repay the support we’ve always enjoyed from the public, with a cracking show. We hope the town will come out again and help us to deliver a summer of fun next year.

“The first set of acts, which we are now delighted to announce for the star-studded Gala Show, will make audiences seem like they’re watching a whole series of Live At The Apollo in one night. Tickets would be fabulous Christmas stocking fillers for lovers of comedy!”

Tickets for the SICF Gala Show on 17 July are available via the Theatre Severn box office.

More acts and further programming details will be announced early in 2022.