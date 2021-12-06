Madness to perform summer concert in Shrewsbury

Classic Pop royalty Madness are to play at Shrewsbury’s The Quarry next Summer.

Madness

Fresh from their overwhelmingly popular ‘The Ladykillers Tour’, the original kings of Camden will be bringing their “House of Fun” to Shrewsbury for what promises to be a riotously entertaining headline set to remember on Friday 15 July.



Speaking about the upcoming Friday night fixture, Madness say:



“We hear there is real magic in the waters of the River Severn and we can’t wait for it to work on us and all the Madheads that come and see us at The Quarry next summer…Bring it on.”

Promising an evening stacked with some of the finest sounds around, standby for a full supporting line-up to be confirmed in due course.

Tickets will be on sale priced at £45 will go on sale from 10AM on 10 December 2022.

About Madness

Madness are perhaps one of the most prominent and best-loved bands of the last 50 years. Formed in Camden Town, London in 1976, their journey since has taken them from ska-band upstarts to globally acclaimed superstars.

Finding initial success in the late 1970s and early ‘80s as frontrunners of the 2 Tone Ska revival, the band would soon go on to find universal fame through a string of 15 UK Top 10 charting singles, with their crowning glory the seminal UK No.1 “House Of Fun”.

With a trademark “nutty” sound and lyrics that capture the very essence of British life, cuts like “Baggy Trousers”, “One Step Beyond”, “Embarrassment”, “My Girl”, “Driving In My Car”, and “Our House” and countless others have transcended the generations and immortalised Madness as icons of popular culture.

A testament to their enduring popularity, Suggs and co. were invited to perform on top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations AND the London Olympics in 2012 to a global audience, while also setting the record for the biggest-ever viewing for the BBC’s live New Year’s Eve broadcast in 2018.

Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of their landmark debut album ‘One Step Beyond’ last year, Madness remain one of the most exhilarating and entertaining prospects on record and the stage.

With a huge headline show at Shrewsbury’s The Quarry now on the agenda for 2022, expect the finest music and plenty of madcap mayhem when the original “Nutty Boys” go one step beyond to make this an evening for the ages.